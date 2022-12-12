Fed

Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury secretary. 

 Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says inflation will be much lower by the end of next year, as long as there are no unanticipated shocks to the economy.

"I believe inflation will be lower," Yellen said during an interview Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes." "I am very hopeful that the labor market will remain quite healthy so that people can feel good about their finances and their personal economic situation."