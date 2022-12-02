Jobs

A worker oversees molten iron during cookware production at a factory in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, on March 7.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages despite mounting worries of a recession, but that will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes starting this month.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday also showed about 186,000 people left the labor force last month, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 3.7%. Labor market tightness and strength keeps the Fed on its monetary policy tightening path at least through the first half of 2023.