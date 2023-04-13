JOBS-BG

A representative speaks with jobseekers during a Construction Career Fair in Wilmington, North Carolina.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose for the first time in three weeks, largely due to a jump in California and suggesting some more softening in the labor market.

Initial unemployment claims rose by 11,000 to 239,000 in the week ended April 8, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for 235,000 applications.