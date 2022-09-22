Jobs

Electrician apprentices listen to instructions before working on a programmable logic controller at the Kentuckiana Electrical Apprenticeship and Training (LEJATC) trade school in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 16, 2022.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Applications for U.S. unemployment insurance ticked up from an almost four-month low, suggesting demand for workers remains healthy despite an increasingly uncertain economic outlook.

Initial unemployment claims increased by 5,000 to 213,000 in the week ended Sept. 17, after a downward revision in the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 217,000 new applications.