Jobs

Workers manufacture dinnerware at the Fiesta Tableware Co. factory in Newell, West Virginia, on July 22, 2021. 

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

U.S. hiring continued at a solid, yet more moderate pace last month and the unemployment rate fell, indicating the labor market remains tight and has so far proven resilient to steep interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in September -- the smallest monthly advance since April 2021 -- after a 315,000 gain in August, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 3.5%, matching a five-decade low. Average hourly earnings rose firmly.