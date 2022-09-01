WASHINGTON -- The head of the AFL-CIO said Thursday the 12.5-million-member worker federation has set a goal of organizing 1 million new workers over the next decade, as she called for changes to U.S. labor laws to make it easier to unionize.

"This is the moment because we have so much momentum," President Elizabeth Shuler told reporters at a breakfast organized by the Christian Science Monitor Thursday ahead of the U.S. Labor Day holiday, citing a number of organizing victories. "We have the most pro-union administration in history and we have working people standing up taking risks."