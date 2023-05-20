Wheat

hard red winter wheat is harvested with a CNH Industrial New Holland combine harvester in this aerial photograph taken above Plainville, Kansas, U.S., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Spring wheat prices posted wide swings after reaching a four-year high as traders weighed prospects for an intensifying drought in the High Plains against signs that U.S. supplies aren't competitive in export markets. 

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

The U.S. is resorting to purchases of European wheat after a drought upended crop markets, pushing local prices higher.

At least two cargoes of Polish grain have arrived in Florida this year, with more expected over the next few months, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deals are private. Crop handler Andersons supplied the wheat to Ardent Mills’ flour factory in Tampa, the people said.

Bloomberg’s Megan Durisin contributed to this report.