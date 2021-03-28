Manufacturing

A worker assembles a barrel of an AR-15 rifle at Davidson Defense in Orem, Utah, on March 10.

 George Frey/Bloomberg

American manufacturing continues to pour on the momentum as the first quarter draws to a close — despite supply-chain woes and surging materials costs that are driving the inflation debate.

Freshly released March data show an increasing number of factory purchasing managers are reporting faster expansion. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s index of general business activity soared to an almost five-decade high, while the IHS Markit’s preliminary gauge of U.S. manufacturing was the second-strongest in data back to 2007.

Sunday, March 28, 2021