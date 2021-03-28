American manufacturing continues to pour on the momentum as the first quarter draws to a close — despite supply-chain woes and surging materials costs that are driving the inflation debate.
Freshly released March data show an increasing number of factory purchasing managers are reporting faster expansion. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s index of general business activity soared to an almost five-decade high, while the IHS Markit’s preliminary gauge of U.S. manufacturing was the second-strongest in data back to 2007.
Integra Biosciences in Hudson has expanded its pipette and other lab equipment manufacturing operations three or four years ahead of schedule, by tripling production, doubling its workforce and constructing new workspace in recent months.
About 16 months after breaking ground, Bowman Place at Olde Bedford now has its first two residents. The $40 million senior living community opened its doors this month at 24 Olde Bedford Road in Bedford.