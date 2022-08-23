Housing

Homes stand under construction at a housing development in Louisville, Ky., in 2019.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Sales of new U.S. homes fell in July for the sixth time this year to the slowest pace since early 2016, extending a months-long deterioration in the housing market fueled by high borrowing costs and a pullback in demand.

Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 12.6% to a 511,000 annualized pace from a revised 585,000 in June, government data showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 575,000 rate.