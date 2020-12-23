Housing

A worker stands inside the garage of a new home under construction by Pardee Construction in the Pacific Highlands Ranch master planned community in San Diego on Aug. 31. 

 Bing Guan/Bloomberg

New-home sales in the U.S. tumbled to a five-month low, suggesting red-hot demand is cooling amid resurgent COVID-19 cases and other signs of a slowing economy.

Purchases of new single-family houses decreased 11% to a 841,000 annualized pace in November from a downwardly revised 945,000 rate in the prior month, government data showed Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 995,000. The median selling price rose 2.2% from a year earlier to $335,300.

