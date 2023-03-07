PAYROLLS-BG

Workers assembly components of a Rivian R1T electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck at the company's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, US., on Monday, April 11, 2022. Rivian Automotive Inc. produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter as the maker of plug-in trucks contended with a snarled supply chain and pandemic challenges. 

 Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg

U.S. payroll growth has topped estimates for 10 straight months in the longest streak in decades, a trend that, if extended, will boost pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.

Beginning in April last year, the median forecast in each survey of economists fell short of the government's initial estimate of payrolls by an average of 100,000 a month - the most in data compiled by Bloomberg back to 1998. Ahead of the February jobs report on Friday, the projection is for a 224,000 increase, which would be about half the pace seen in January.