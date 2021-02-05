The recovery in the U.S. labor market disappointed for a second month in January with only modest job growth that highlights persistently difficult prospects for millions of unemployed and bolsters calls for more stimulus.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 49,000 from the prior month after a downwardly revised 227,000 December decrease, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The labor force participation rate declined as more people left the workforce.
The recovery in the U.S. labor market disappointed for a second month in January with only modest job growth that highlights persistently difficult prospects for millions of unemployed and bolsters calls for more stimulus.
Donato “Dan” Dandreo III, the former owner of Cheers Poker Room in Salem, has filed new lawsuits against the town of Salem and the owners of another casino in town, the latest salvo in an ongoing battle.
Maine's burgeoning solar industry is up in arms, after many developers received emails from Central Maine Power last week indicating that their projects are causing technical problems at substations that could require costly upgrades.