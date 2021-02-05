Jobs

A worker welds a structural beam during production at a steel facility in West Jordan, Utah, on Feb. 1.

 George Frey/Bloomberg

The recovery in the U.S. labor market disappointed for a second month in January with only modest job growth that highlights persistently difficult prospects for millions of unemployed and bolsters calls for more stimulus.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 49,000 from the prior month after a downwardly revised 227,000 December decrease, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The labor force participation rate declined as more people left the workforce.

