Housing

A home under construction in the Woodbridge subdivision in Sumter, South Carolina.

 Micah Green/Bloomberg

U.S. pending home sales sank last month by the most since the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, illustrating a swift and steep downturn for a housing market beset by soaring borrowing costs.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of contract signings to purchase previously owned homes decreased 10.2% in September, the sharpest fall since April 2020, according to data released Friday. The drop was worse than the most downbeat projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.