Home prices

Houses in Meridian, Idaho, US, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The housing market slowdown is having ripple effects across the industry and mortgage lenders are forecasting a slump in business. 

 Jeremy Erickson/Bloomberg

The median sales price of a previously owned U.S. home slid in February for the first time since 2012, offering some relief for buyers still faced with high borrowing costs.

The median price slipped 0.2% in February from a year earlier to $363,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. The decrease was fueled by a 0.7% drop in the cost of single-family homes and coincided with a bigger-than-expected jump in sales during the month.

Bloomberg's Prashant Gopal contributed to this report.