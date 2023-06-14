Prices

A warehouse worker drives a forklift in the warehouse at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky on Sept. 28, 2018. 

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

U.S. producer prices declined in May, restrained by a drop in the cost of gasoline and underscoring a continued easing in supply-side inflation.

The producer price index for final demand decreased 0.3% from a month earlier, according to data out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From a year ago, the PPI rose 1.1%, the smallest advance since the end of 2020.

Bloomberg's Augusta Saraiva and Kristy Scheuble contributed to this report.