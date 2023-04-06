Property taxes

Homes in Centreville, Maryland, on April 4. The Mortgage Bankers Association is scheduled to release mortgage applications figures on April 5. 

 Nathan Howard/Bloomberg

Property taxes increased twice as fast last year than in 2021 in the U.S., with many areas in the South and West increasing by more than the national average.

Even after the gains, single-family-home property taxes remain much lower in the Sun Belt than in the Northeast, according to a report released by real estate data firm Attom on Thursday.