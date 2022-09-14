Freight

A Burlington Northern and Santa Fe freight train rides past a railroad crossing near Orwood and Bixler roads in Brentwood, California, on June 28. 

 Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group/TNS

The looming U.S. rail strike threatens to push inflation even higher across the country after prices jumped more than expected last month.

About 125,000 workers could walk off the job if a deal isn't reached by Friday's deadline, with talks between rail companies and unions not showing signs of progress. The stoppage would be the largest of its kind since 1992, and it would snarl a wide range of goods transported by rail, from food to metal and auto parts. The White House is considering an emergency decree to keep key goods flowing.