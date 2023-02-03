WASHINGTON -- U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit more than a 53 1/2-year low of 3.4%, pointing to a stubbornly tight labor market, and a potential headache for Federal Reserve officials as they fight inflation.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed job creation in the past year was much stronger than previously estimated, suggesting the economy was nowhere near a recession. Though wage inflation cooled further in January, average hourly earnings increased faster in 2022 than previously estimated.