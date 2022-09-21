Existing home sales

A real estate agent shows a prospective home buyer a house for sale in Peoria, Illinois.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell for the seventh straight month in August as rising mortgage rates continued to erode affordability and deal a considerable blow to the housing market.

Contract closings fell 0.4% to an annualized pace of 4.8 million, the weakest since May 2020, figures from the National Association of Realtors showed Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 4.7 million. Sales fell 17.4% from a year ago on an unadjusted basis.