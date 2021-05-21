A “For Sale” sign is posted outside a residential home in the Queen Anne neighborhood near the Space Needle in Seattle on May 14. Sales of previously owned U.S. homes dropped unexpectedly in April for a third straight month.
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes dropped unexpectedly in April for a third straight month as an inventory crunch pushed up prices by the most on record and restrained purchases.
Contract closings decreased 2.7% from the prior month to an annualized 5.85 million, the slowest pace since June, according to Friday data from the National Association of Realtors. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.07 million rate in April.