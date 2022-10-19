Mortgage lenders

A home for sale in Miami in 2016. Mortgage lenders are going out of business due to rate spikes. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 6.94% last week, the highest since 2002, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

 Scott McIntyre/Bloomberg/file

U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in September and the number of new groundbreakings for single-family homes tumbled to the lowest level in more than two years, according to Census Bureau data out Wednesday that showed the ongoing impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes on the housing market.

Housing starts dropped 8.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.439 million units last month. Data for August was revised down to a rate of 1.566 million units from the previously reported 1.575 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would come in at a rate of 1.475 million units.