A person looks at stock prices

A person looks at stock prices displayed inside the trading gallery of the RHB Investment Bank headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 11, 2022. 

 Samsul Said/Bloomberg

U.S. stock futures soared as traders cheered a slowdown in hourly wage growth, which could potentially pave the path for the Federal Reserve to slow its rate hikes.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1% each, as data showing wages cooling outweighed an otherwise robust hiring report. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 last month, surpassing estimates. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%.