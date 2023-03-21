Banking crisis

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies March 16 before a Senate Finance Committee hearing to examine President Joe Biden's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. 

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

U.S. officials are studying ways they might temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. coverage to all deposits, a move sought by a coalition of banks arguing that it’s needed to head off a potential financial crisis.

Treasury Department staff are reviewing whether federal regulators have enough emergency authority to temporarily insure deposits greater than the current $250,000 cap on most accounts without formal consent from a deeply divided Congress, according to people with knowledge of the talks.

With assistance from Josh Wingrove, Christopher Condon, Paige Smith, Katanga Johnson and Allyson Versprille.