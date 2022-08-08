The climate, health care and tax bill passed by the Senate over the weekend could shave corporate earnings slightly and trigger a rush of share repurchases, while giving a boost to some sectors like electric vehicle makers, biofuel and solar energy.

The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act bill would impose a new excise tax on stock buybacks and a minimum 15% tax on corporations. The bill now heads to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is expected to pass it on Friday. It will then be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The tax changes would be effective from next year.