WASHINGTON — The U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday proposed a pilot program to allow tech companies like Uber and Lyft to pay gig workers up to 15% of their annual compensation in equity rather than cash, a move it said was designed to reflect changes in the workforce.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said internet-based companies may have the same incentives to offer equity compensation to gig-workers as they do to employees. Until now, though, SEC rules have not allowed companies to pay gig workers in equity.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020