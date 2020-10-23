Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it had tentatively approved a proposed alliance agreement between Delta Air Lines and Canada’s WestJet that is expected to expand travel options between the United States and Canada.
The department said as part of its tentative antitrust immunity approval it would require the carriers to remove Swoop, an ultra low-cost carrier affiliate of WestJet, from the alliance, and divest 16 takeoff and landing slots at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
