A tableware factory in Newell, West Virginia

A tableware factory in Newell, West Virginia, on July 22, 2021. 

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was firmer than previously estimated, reflecting upward revisions to consumer spending and business investment.

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, or the total value of all goods and services produced in the economy, increased at a 3.2% annualized rate during the period, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. That compares with a previously reported 2.9% advance.