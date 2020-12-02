Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The National Labor Relations Board will file a complaint accusing Google of unlawfully monitoring and questioning workers, who were fired for protesting against company policies and trying to organize a union, the former employees said in a statement on Wednesday.
The NLRB did not respond to a request for comment.
A Windham woman who came up with an idea for a winter coat that is compatible with children’s car seats will appear on Friday’s episode of the ABC-TV show “Shark Tank” seeking an investor for her company, Buckle Me Baby Coats.
A new weight restriction placed on two streets in Fremont is creating big roadblocks for fuel and paving companies in Epping as tension over commercial truck traffic grows between the neighboring towns.