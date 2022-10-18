WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced a plan Wednesday to sell off 15 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's emergency supply and begin refilling the reserve as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8.

The move came two weeks after the Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ organization rankled Biden by siding with Russia and agreeing to a production cut, raising fears of a new spike in U.S. pump prices.