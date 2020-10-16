WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department encouraged banks to prioritize existing customers when dishing out Paycheck Protection Program pandemic loans, disadvantaging smaller businesses against the intent of lawmakers, a Congressional panel said on Friday.

"The Trump Administration and many big banks failed to prioritize small businesses in underserved markets, including minority and women-owned businesses," the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis wrote in its report.

