WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department encouraged banks to prioritize existing customers when dishing out Paycheck Protection Program pandemic loans, disadvantaging smaller businesses against the intent of lawmakers, a Congressional panel said on Friday.
"The Trump Administration and many big banks failed to prioritize small businesses in underserved markets, including minority and women-owned businesses," the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis wrote in its report.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday he plans to sue Massachusetts for announcing it would continue to tax New Hampshire residents working from home who normally worked in Massachusetts prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
DETROIT — The new Cadillac Escalade better be good. That was my first thought after a day driving the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali large SUV, which takes GMC’s premium sub-brand to new levels of luxury. The ’21 Escalade, GM’s ultimate luxury flagship, will have to improve its interior design and ma…
Central Maine Power and its parent have filed a complaint alleging a competitor opposed to its $1 billion hydropower corridor has illegally obstructed the project by refusing to complete upgrades necessary to connect the project to the regional grid.