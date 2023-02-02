An attendee registers for an interview

An attendee registers for an interview during a job fair hosted by Majorel at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 25 2022. The customer experience company plans to hire about 200 full time employees for their new office opening in downtown Detroit in the coming months.  

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits fell for the fourth time in five weeks, underscoring the broad resilience of the job market that threatens to keep inflation elevated.

Initial unemployment claims ticked down by 3,000 to 183,000 in the week ended Jan. 28, the lowest since April, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 195,000 applications.