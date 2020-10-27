Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Warehouse operators across the U.S. are rushing to hire workers amid a boom in online sales, a bright spot for a labor market that faces mounting challenges.
With purchases of everything from sweatpants to toilet paper set to hit a holiday record, companies that order, pack and ship goods are moving up seasonal hiring earlier in the year and converting gig positions to full-time roles at a faster clip than before, according to employers and staffing agencies. Many are also raising wages and lowering the bar on education and experience requirements to get people in the door.
Harley-Davidson Inc beat profit expectations on Tuesday as tighter inventories helped drive up prices and it reined in costs as part of Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz's restructuring plan, sending its shares up as much as 28%.
U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp forecast weak demand from airlines as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the air travel industry but said cost cuts helped it report a better-than-expected quarterly profit.