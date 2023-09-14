United Auto Workers from Louisville Kentucky rally in support of striking UAW members in Detroit,

United Auto Workers from Louisville, Kentucky, rally in support of striking UAW members, in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday.

 REBECCA COOK

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers said it plans to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis on Friday.

The walkouts at the Detroit Three by 12,700 workers, kicking off the most ambitious U.S. industrial labor action in decades, are halting production of the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, along with other popular models, though the action was smaller than some expected.