UAW President Shawn Fain chairs the 2023 Special Elections Collective Bargaining Convention in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain said on Wednesday the union is still seeking significant pay hikes as talks continue with the Detroit Three automakers, a day before four-year labor deals are set to expire.

"We're making progress but it's slow. The clock is ticking," Fain told ABC News. "We've got a lot of work to do."