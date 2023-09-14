BIZ-AUTO-UAW-STRIKE-DTN

UAW International President Shawn Fain speaks at the UAW rally at Region 1 headquarters in Warren, Michigan, on Aug. 20.

 Robin Buckson/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Wednesday gave the clearest signal yet that the union is willing to strike all three Detroit automakers at once, an unprecedented move that appears more likely than ever with less than a day to go before the contract deadline.

Invoking his faith and quoting Scripture, Fain delivered an understated yet rousing appeal to autoworkers preparing to strike. He also laid out in the clearest detail yet what the union's strike strategy will be. He confirmed previous reports that the UAW will target specific plants at each of the Detroit automakers, rather than striking all of the facilities at once. More plants could be added over time depending on how the strike plays out, he said.