UAW members picket outside Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Emily Elconin

The United Auto Workers and Chrysler-parent Stellantis resumed bargaining talks on Monday as a strike against the Detroit Three automakers entered its fourth day.

Union negotiators and representatives of General Motors , Ford and Stellantis held talks over the weekend in an attempt to end one of the most ambitious U.S. industrial labor actions in decades.