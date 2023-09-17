A striking United Auto Workers member pickets outside the Stellantis Jeep Plant in Toledo,

A striking United Auto Workers member pickets outside the Stellantis Jeep Plant in Toledo, Ohio, U.S. September 17, 2023. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit Three automakers entered its third day on Sunday with no immediate resolution on the horizon.

Union negotiators and representatives of General Motors , Ford and Stellantis were set to resume talks starting Sunday, following the start of the most ambitious U.S. industrial labor action in decades.