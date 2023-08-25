The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Friday said members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if an agreement is not reached before the current four-year contract expires on Sept. 14.

The authorization was approved by 97% of voting members at General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis, said UAW President Shawn Fain, who leads the union that represents about 150,000 workers.