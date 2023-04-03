Wrestling: WWE Wrestlemania Night 2

Cody Rhodes (navy blue pants) and Roman Reigns (black pants) during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

 Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

UFC's parent company is set to buy the WWE and merge the two household names, combining the reality of mixed-martial arts with the sports-entertainment theater of professional wrestling.

Endeavor Group Holdings, helmed by Ari Emanuel, and Vince McMahon's WWE will form a $21 billion entertainment company yet to be named. A Monday morning announcement from WWE indicates that Endeavor will own 51 percent and WWE shareholders will retain the rest. WWE will have a companywide value of $9.3 billion.