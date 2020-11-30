Ragged Jam

{span}A snowboarder takes a leap of faith in the park at Ragged Mountain Resort during the Squared Up Rail Jam.{/span}

A Ukrainian investor is suing a Ragged Mountain investment program, complaining the Danbury ski resort has spent and not returned a $545,000 investment that he ponied up in 2015 for his part in the EB-5 program, which provides green cards to foreigners who invest heavily in the United States.

According to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Concord, Oleksandr Krylov became a limited partner in the New Hampshire Ragged Mountain Investment Limited Partnership when he made the investment in December 2015. Under EB-5, investors get preferred treatment for their visa application if they finance commercial projects in distressed areas of the country.

Monday, November 30, 2020