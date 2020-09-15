Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Trader Joe’s and The Friendly Toast restaurant were built in the first phase of the Market and Main development in Bedford. The second phase, including 200 apartments and a movie theater, was rejected by the town’s planning board Monday.
The future of the Market and Main complex in Bedford is up in the air after town planners denied a site plan application for 200 apartments and a movie theater.
“We’re disappointed by (Monday’s) vote by the Bedford Planning Board to deny the Market and Main development, and believe this is a lost opportunity for the community and a majority of residents who support it,” said Terry Robinson of Encore Retail LLC following the vote. “We are uncertain of the future of this $120 million mixed-use investment and the 1,700 jobs and over $1 million in new annual tax revenue that comes with it.”