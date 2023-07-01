UNCRUSTABLES

A box of J.M. Smucker Co. Smucker’s Uncrustables brand peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, in 2017.

 Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker

Few meals are as easy or cost-effective to slap together as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Nonetheless, JM Smucker is reaping the rewards of shaving a few seconds off the process.

The company, which acquired the Uncrustables brand in 1999 for about a million dollars, is ramping up production of the frozen, crustless, circular sandwiches. Sales have grown rapidly, despite no real advertising or promotion, Smucker Chief Executive Officer Mark Smucker said in an interview on Wednesday.