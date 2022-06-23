BELMONT -- The only axe-throwing business north of Manchester recently opened at the Belknap Mall, which under new ownership, is in the midst of a major external and internal makeover.
In February, Salem, Mass.-based Vernet Properties closed on its $7.85 million purchase of the Belknap Mall from Belknap Realty LLC.
Shortly thereafter, George Vernet, who is the owner and founder of Vernet Properties, announced that he was spending upwards of $5 million to improve the property, which comprises five buildings with 35 units and a cumulative 245,000 square feet of space, on just under 16 acres on the north side of Daniel Webster Highway.
On Thursday, Vernet said the improvements are extensive and ongoing, while also announcing that Climaxe Throwing, which is in the building west of the main mall in a nearly 4,000-square-foot space most recently occupied by a state liquor store, has signed on as the first tenant since he took ownership of the Mall, while the second is a Sevita adult daycare center.
He said Sevita will occupy a nearly 10,000-square-foot space in the main mall that was formerly known as the Zayre’s warehouse and which has been vacant “for decades.”
Climaxe Throwing opened on June 11, while Sevita will open later this year.
Nick Gilman, who owns Climaxe Throwing with his friend and fellow Laconia High School alumnus Nick Brough, said Brough had gently badgered him to try axe throwing after having done so himself while on a visit to Montreal.
Eventually, Gilman relented and headed down with Brough to RelAxe Throwing in the Queen City.
The friends quickly took to throwing axes -- “It’s just a great, fun experience,” Gilman explained on Thursday -- and also understood that the sport of axe throwing is growing and could be potentially huge.
While enjoying their time at RelAxe, which is currently working with Climaxe Throwing on sanctioned league matches, Gilman said he and Brough grew tired of the relatively long rides to and from Manchester, and the idea for their own business was born.
“We’ve always tried to be entrepreneurs,” said Gilman, adding that there was “nothing like that (axe-throwing) where we lived.”
Having grown up in the community next door, Gilman said he and Brough spent a lot of time at the Belknap Mall in nearby Belmont. When Vernet bought the mall, they inquired about leasing space and quickly came to terms with Vernet.
“It’s a great location,” said Gilman, in a mall complex that sits on a main road in the Lakes Region.
Vernet said he was thrilled to have Climaxe and Sevita as tenants. The repaving/hot sealing of the entire mall parking lot is nearing completion, he said, and a new platform sign will soon be going up. Additional work includes façade renovations, landscaping, replacing one of the three roofs on the main mall, and exterior painting.
Also the owner of the Apple Tree Shopping Center in Londonderry, Vernet said he is doing the same thing with the Belknap Mall, which is to make literally ground-up improvements to attract tenants.
As an extra incentive, he said the next three entities that lease space in the main mall “will have the lowest rates in New Hampshire.”