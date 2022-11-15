Unemployment rate in NH jumps to 2.4% Staff Report Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save For the second month in a row, the New Hampshire unemployment rate has gone up slightly after historic lows this summer.The 2.2% rate in September rose to 2.4% in October, Employment Security reported Tuesday. The rate had remained at record lows for three straight months.The October 2021 seasonally adjusted rate was 3.1%.The number of unemployed residents increased by 1,740 in October and 1,070 in September. The total number of unemployed was 18,340 in October, according to a news release.Seasonally adjusted estimates for October placed the number of employed residents at 753,660, a decrease of 490 from the previous month and an increase of 22,630 from October 2021.From September 2022 to October 2022, the total labor force increased by 1,250 to 772,000. This was an increase of 17,640 New Hampshire residents from October 2021, according to the news release.Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 3.7%, an increase of 0.2% from the September rate, the state said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Know the Law: Midterm elections could have impact on estate taxes OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week It's the worst time to buy a home in a generation, US survey shows U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data Toyota to unveil new Prius as hybrids lose luster to battery EVs Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPence escalates criticism of Trump's Jan. 6 actions, calling him 'reckless'Patrick Hynes: Help us Ron DeSantis, you’re our only hope23 schools in NH flagged ‘in need’ of extra supportSt. A's backs out of election panel after Giuliani invitedManchester police ID trucker who died in Monday accidentElon Musk braces for $56 bln battle with heavy metal drummerManchester hires new homelessness directorSWAT team arrests four at Nashua house after standoffVeterans Day observances 2022Split ticket voting propels Sununu while backing Dems for federal office Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsWall of HeroesVeterans Day 2022Trick or Trot 3KFall foliage scenesJim Beauchemin and his pumpkins