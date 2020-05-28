With many University of New Hampshire students and recent graduates unable to experience summer internships or begin jobs due to COVID-19, the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at UNH is inviting startups, established businesses and nonprofit organizations to participate in corporate consulting projects.
Project proposals or problem statements should be submitted to the college by Monday at 5 p.m.
Kimberly Clark, director of career and professional success at the Paul College, said they have run similar programs for years, and the idea is to create a new way for students and graduates to get real life experience in the workforce.
“We have had very strong interest on this from our students. We now need employers who would like to work with our students,” Clark said.
Richard Ackerman is the vice president of workforce development at Red River in Claremont. The company works with businesses and government, offering analytics, cloud collaboration, mobility, networking and security solutions.
The company has established Hubs of Excellence across the country, including in California, Texas and Virginia.
Ackerman, who graduated from UNH with a degree in business administration in 1996, said Red River has had about 100 students participate in capstone projects over the past eight or so years.
Ackerman said having students work on real world problems the company is facing is mutually beneficial.
“One of the keys for me has always been is to make it something that’s a real business problem that we are trying to solve as a company," Ackerman said. "You really don’t want to do these in a fictitious manner. It’s got to be a real problem. That keeps the Red River team involved."
Ackerman said students who have those experiences where they develop solutions for current problems have a significant differentiator when it comes to finding a job.
This year, UNH students worked on Secure DevOps, which is topical in the Information Technology sector. Ackerman explained that it takes security, application development and IT operations and integrates them.
“In the past, many of those functional areas worked really kind of independently, kind of in silos, and you can’t. With the applications and the speed of change with things that we need, you really need to think about all of those things together,” Ackerman said. “Major companies, whether it’s Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Oracle or Cisco, they’re all facing these types of challenges.”
The second project students worked on this year was focused on communication and collaboration tools, which was extremely timely when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
They studied different means of communications for different functions and different generations of workers.
“There are some of us that email is still king. With some of the younger generation, tools like Slack or text are much more appreciated, and there is a higher comfort level. So that was a great chance to look at those different tool sets and assess what is in industry but also assess how we’re using those internally at Red River to make the employee and the customer experience so much better,” Ackerman said.
Project proposals should be submitted to paulcollege.unh.edu/paul-projects. They will be reviewed and projects will be selected by the week of June 8. Students will work on projects from June 15 until August 10.
Neil Niman, associate dean of academic programs at Paul College, said this is a way for the school to contribute to the state’s businesses.
“Engaging with outside organizations on projects gives our students a unique opportunity to apply their knowledge to solve real-world business problems while also strengthening Paul College's connections and contributions to the business community,” Niman said in a statement.
Those interested in learning more about working with students on a project or other ways to engage with business students should contact Clark at Kimberly.Clark@unh.edu.
The Paul College at UNH has programs in business, economics, accounting, finance, information systems management, marketing and hospitality. The school is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the premier accrediting agency for business schools worldwide.