UNH Organic Dairy Research Farm in Lee

The UNH Organic Dairy Research Farm is in Lee.

 Courtesy of UNH

Researchers with University of New Hampshire College of Life Sciences and Agriculture have received an almost $2 million federal grant to help organic dairies remain profitable in the face of ongoing market changes.

Led by scientists with the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station, the research will develop new science-based management techniques to boost productivity and economic efficiency and, in turn, support the continued supply of New England organic dairy products locally and regionally, a UNH news release states.

Monday, October 12, 2020