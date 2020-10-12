Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Researchers with University of New Hampshire College of Life Sciences and Agriculture have received an almost $2 million federal grant to help organic dairies remain profitable in the face of ongoing market changes.
Led by scientists with the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station, the research will develop new science-based management techniques to boost productivity and economic efficiency and, in turn, support the continued supply of New England organic dairy products locally and regionally, a UNH news release states.
New Hampshire joined a $1.6 billion settlement agreement Monday with opioid maker Mallinckrodt that included attorneys general from 50 states and territories, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Monday.
A Portsmouth-based company that produces LED video screens for outdoor signs is growing due to demand from businesses that are looking to connect with customers as they try to recover from the economic fallout associated with COVID-19.
