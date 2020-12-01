Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The creators of HydroPhos Solutions, a service company that uses filtration technology to extract phosphorus from wastewater treatment plants and resell it to fertilizer companies, won big during the Social Venture Innovation Challenge at UNH on Tuesday.
A total of $15,000 in cash prizes was distributed on Tuesday during a virtual awards ceremony for the 2020 New Hampshire Social Venture Innovation Challenge.
An annual signature program of the University of New Hampshire, the challenge engages aspiring and practicing student social entrepreneurs as they design novel, business-oriented solutions to some of society’s most pressing sustainability challenges.
