HydroPhos Solutions

The creators of HydroPhos Solutions, a service company that uses filtration technology to extract phosphorus from wastewater treatment plants and resell it to fertilizer companies, won big during the Social Venture Innovation Challenge at UNH on Tuesday.

 KIMBERLEY HAAS/Union Leader Correspondent

A total of $15,000 in cash prizes was distributed on Tuesday during a virtual awards ceremony for the 2020 New Hampshire Social Venture Innovation Challenge.

An annual signature program of the University of New Hampshire, the challenge engages aspiring and practicing student social entrepreneurs as they design novel, business-oriented solutions to some of society’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

Tuesday, December 01, 2020