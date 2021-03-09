Unilever says it will strike the word "normal" from all its beauty and personal care products and advertising as a step toward being more inclusive.

Packaging will change on more than 200 hair and skin care products from such household names as Dove, Vaseline, Suave and Axe, said spokesperson Jessie Kramer. Revisions also are in store for brand messaging. Unilever also pledged to increase advertisements featuring underrepresented models and said it would not digitally alter a person's body shape or skin color in its advertising, according to a Tuesday news release.

