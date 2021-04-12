Therese Tardiff is greeted by her daughter, Lisa Ford of Gilford, through a window at Mt. Carmel Nursing Center in Manchester on March 24, 2020. This photo by David Lane earned him a first-place award in the 2020 Better Newspaper Competition.
The New Hampshire Union Leader received 12 awards in the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Competition, including four first-place entries.
Mark Hayward, Doug Alden and Ryan Lessard received a first-place award in the Right-to-Know category for a series of stories about efforts by the New Hampshire American Civil Liberties Union and the Union Leader to gain access to documents associated with an audit of the Salem Police Department.
Fidelity Investments, one of the state’s largest employers, plans to hire 475 more workers at its Merrimack campus. This comes after the financial services firm hired about 950 workers there last year.