The Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News have a new publisher and executive editor.
Brendan J. McQuaid was reelected president of Union Leader Corp. by its board of directors in December and was named publisher of the independently owned communications company at the same time.
McQuaid named veteran newspaperman Timothy M. Kelly executive editor in November.
McQuaid is just the fourth publisher since William Loeb bought the Union Leader in 1946. He succeeds his father, Joseph W. McQuaid.
Joseph W. McQuaid became publisher in 1999 after Nackey S. Loeb retired. She became publisher upon the death of her husband, William Loeb, in 1981. Mrs. Loeb died in 2000. Joseph W. McQuaid, 70, is largely retired, but as editor at large continues to share his five decades of newspaper experience and contribute to the Union Leader’s opinion pages.
Brendan McQuaid, 40, has served as president since 2017, working to maintain the professional journalism of New Hampshire’s only statewide newspapers. He is a New Hampshire native and lives in Manchester with his wife, Jessica. He has been with the Union Leader since 2008, after working for C-SPAN in Washington. He represents the fourth generation of his family to work for the Union Leader.
“Quality journalism is more important than ever before. The Union Leader has served our local readers for over 150 years and as an independent newspaper we will continue serving local readers well into the future,” McQuaid said.
Kelly, 59, is a veteran media executive whose experience includes reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles at the Washington Post, USA Today, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Most recently he was editor of The Beaumont (Texas) Enterprise and BeaumontEnterprise.com.
“Readers today relish credible, substantive reporting, which the Union Leader’s energetic and aggressive newsroom is uniquely positioned to provide for all of New Hampshire,” Kelly said. “It’s my hope to focus on telling stories of relevance, consequence and impact — on all print and digital platforms — that readers want to and should know about.”
